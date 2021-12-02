Sports The Ashes: Here are the unbreakable records

The first Test of the 2021 Ashes will be held on December 8

One of the greatest rivalries in cricket, The Ashes, is all set to start from December 8. Australia and England will lock horns in the first Test of the five-match series at the Gabba, Brisbane. Over the years, we have witnessed several records held by legends. Here, we take a look at some of the unbreakable records in the Ashes.

The Ashes, a Test series played between England and Australia, has a significant history. As stated, it is regarded as one of the most competitive rivalries in the format. The two nations take on each other in an epic five-match Test series. The Ashes series is held at least once every two years, alternatively in England and Australia.

Bradman A look at Don Bradman's incredible numbers

The GOAT, Sir Donald Bradman scored 5,028 runs in the Ashes, from 1928 to 1948. The next on the list is England's Sir Jack Hobbs (3,636 runs). Notably, Bradman slammed 19 Ashes centuries, seven more than second-placed Hobbs (12). He averages an incredible 89.78 in the series. Bradman's staggering records are unlikely to be broken in the near future.

Do you know? Bradman averages 111.57 in winning cause

Bradman has amassed 2,901 runs at an astronomical average of 111.57 in winning cause in the Ashes. A total of 13 of his 19 centuries have come in these matches. Bradman is followed by Steve Waugh (2,223) and Steven Smith (1,874) on this tally.

Score Highest individual score in the Ashes

England's Sir Leonard Hutton smashed 364 against the Aussies in 1938, the highest individual score in the history of Ashes. He is one of the four batters to have scored in excess of 300 runs in an Ashes innings. The rest three players are Bradman, Bob Simpson, and Bob Cowper. Among the active cricketers, Smith has the highest individual score in the Ashes (239).

Warne Most wickets in the Ashes

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne accounted for 195 wickets in his Ashes career. The 52-year-old, whose Ashes career spanned from 1993-2007, sits on the top of the list. The next-best is Glenn McGrath, with 157 scalps. Warne also owns the joint-most 10-wicket hauls (4) in the Ashes. Among the active bowlers, veteran pacer Stuart Broad has 118 Ashes wickets.

Smith Stunning feats of Steven Smith

Smith racked up 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the 2019 Ashes. It was his comeback series following the ball-tampering ban. Smith became the first-ever batter to have aggregated 500 or more runs in three successive Ashes series. He recorded 10 consecutive 50+ scores against England (2017 and 2019). Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq had nine such scores against England.

Records A look at the other unbreakable records

Bradman slammed 974 runs in 1903, the most in a single Ashes edition. Former Aussie wicket-keeper Ian Healy accounted for 135 dismissals in his Ashes career (most). Ian Botham plundered 54 catches as an outfielder. Australia conceded 61 extras in the Ashes Test in 1989. WH Ponsford and Bradman's 451-run stand for the second wicket is an all-time Ashes record (highest partnership).