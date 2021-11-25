India vs NZ: Iyer, Jadeja put hosts in driving seat

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 04:38 pm

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja returned unbeaten on Day 1

A century stand by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Shreyas Iyer put India in the driving seat on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. India fared well in the first session, with Shubman Gill registering a half-century. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane couldn't capitalize upon their starts. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers.

Day 1

How did Day 1 pan out?

India were off to a terrific start after electing to bat even though they survived an initial scare. Although they lost Mayank Agarwal early on, Shubman Gill compensated. Gill (52) showed his flamboyance, while Pujara (26) and Rahane (35) chipped in too. Iyer, who playing his debut Test, stood out with a scintillating knock. He, along with Jadeja drove India to 258/4 at stumps.

Gill

Gill slams his fourth half-century

Gill accelerated after his opening partner Agarwal departed. He continued to play strokes even as the Kiwi bowlers tried to jeopardize him. In the 27th over, Gill reached his fourth half-century in Test cricket. This was his first 50+ Test score since February this year. Gill finished on 52 off 93 balls with the help of 5 fours and 1 six.

Rahane

Once again, Rahane departs after starting well

India's stand-in skipper Rahane hasn't been able to bounce back from his lean patch. Despite leading the side, he is still under the scanner for under performing with the bat. He looked solid today but fell to Kyle Jamieson on 35. Notably, Rahane averages just 20.35 in 2021. He has racked up 1,019 runs from 35 home Tests at 30.87 since November 2016.

Iyer

Iyer impresses on his Test debut

Iyer made his debut Test innings memorable with a phenomenal knock. He came in the middle after India were reduced to 106/3. The middle-order batter negotiated the NZ bowlers well. Iyer, who averages over 50 in First-class cricket, exhibited class all around. The 26-year-old racked up 69 off 128 balls (7 fours, 1 six). He is en route to smashing his maiden Test ton.

Jadeja

Jadeja shines with another pivotal knock

Ravindra Jadeja continued his sublime run in the ongoing year. He worked in tandem with Iyer after skipper Rahane departed. The Indian all-rounder went on to register his 17th fifty in Test cricket toward the day's end. Notably, Jadeja has four 50+ scores in his last five Test innings. His scores read as - 50*, 12, 60*, 51, 91.

Information

Jamieson picked three wickets on Day 1

Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers on Day 1. He scalped three wickets for 47 runs in 15.2 overs. The tally includes six maiden overs. It is interesting to note that New Zealand didn't pick a single wicket in the final session.