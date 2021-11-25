WTA Finals: Presenting the key records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 02:55 pm

Garbine Muguruza won the 2021 WTA Finals

The women's field in tennis is as open it can be over the last few years. Several players have stepped up and are making their presence felt in major tournaments. The space in women's tennis is vast. The season-ending WTA Finals is a prestigious tournament. Recently, Garbine Muguruza claimed her maiden WTA Finals trophy. Here we decode the key records held in the event.

Since the tournament's inception, we have had greats such as Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Martina Hingis tasting success here. The event is the second highest tier of annual women's tennis tournaments after the four Grand Slams. Just like the ATP Finals, it features the women's Top eight players in singles and teams in doubles of the Rankings.

Navratilova has ruled the WTA Finals

One of the greatest ever tennis players, Martina Navratilova, dominated the WTA Finals like nobody else. She has the record for the most number of titles (8). She won in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1986 (twice). She has also reached the most number of finals (14), being a runner-up in 1975, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1991, and 1992 respectively.

Feats held by Serena, Graf and Evert

Seven-time finalist and five-time champion Serena too enjoyed her time at the WTA Finals. She has won the second-highest number of trophies alongside Graf (five each). Meanwhile, Chris Evert has the second-best tally in terms of appearing in the finals (8). She won on four occasions and ended as the runner-up four times.

13 doubles titles too for Navratilova

Navratilova was a champion doubles player as well. Besides dominating in the Grand Slams, the star player holds the record for most doubles titles at the WTA Finals. Navratilova won 13 doubles titles here. She tasted enormous success from 1977 to 1991.

Other notable records held in the tournament

Navratilova has won the most matches at WTA Finals (60). She has appeared in the most editions of the tournament as well (21). Seles (16 years and 11 months) is the youngest player to win the title. Meanwhile, Serena is the oldest (33y 1m).