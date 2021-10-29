Decoding Andy Murray's stats in 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 03:58 pm

Paris Masters: Andy Murray has been announced as one of the wildcard entrants

Veteran tennis ace Andy Murray has been announced as one of the wildcard entrants into next week's Paris Masters 1000. The tournament organizers announced that the 2016 champion would be competing in the main draw. Murray was recently beaten by Hubert Hurkacz at the Vienna Open. It will be a long road for Murray as we decode his stats in 2021.

Murray

Murray is currently ranked 156th in singles

Murray, who had announced his retirement from the sport at the Australian Open 2019 because of a hip injury, made a return to competitive tennis with the Queen's Club Championship in June that year. Since then it has been a long journey for Murray, who is still finding his feet. The 34-year-old Murray is currently ranked 156th in men's singles.

Performance

A look at Murray's performance in October

Murray has recorded a 12-11 win-loss record in the 2021 season in singles. He hasn't won any title. He lost in the second round of the European Open before Vienna and had suffered a third-round defeat in Indian Wells prior to that. In San Diego, he lost in the second round.

Exits

Several early exits for Murray in 2021

Prior to this month, Murray suffered a third-round exit at the Moselle Open. Seeded fifth, he lost in the Challenger at Rennes. He lost in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open and the Cincinnati Masters. He also faced second-round exits at Queen's and Rotterdam, besides an opening-round loss at Open Sud de France. He had reached the final of ATP Challenger in Biella.

Slams

Grand Slams 2021: Decoding Murray's performance

Murray, who has won three Grand Slam titles, besides being a runner-up on eight occasions, couldn't go far in the majors this year. He was absent at the Australian and French Open respectively. At Wimbledon 2021, he reached the third round before facing a first-round exit in New York (US Open). He had a 2-2 win-loss record at Slams in 2021.