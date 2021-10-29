Premier League, Leicester City vs Arsenal: Decoding the best matches

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 03:29 pm

Leicester host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2021-22 season sees Leicester City host an in-form Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both Leicester and Arsenal have collected 14 points each from nine games so far. Arsenal are unbeaten in six PL matches as Leicester haven't lost in four. Here we decode the best Premier League matches between the two teams.

2020-21

Arsenal come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1

In the 2020-21 season, Leicester went ahead early on at home with Youri Tielemans scoring in the sixth minute. Tielemans was left unchecked on the right side as he powered a low shot. Arsenal fought back with David Luiz netting with a header from a free-kick. Arsenal showed more fluency as Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty before Nicolas Pepe scored the deserved winner.

2019-20

Leicester dominate the show against Arsenal at home

Leicester City dominated the proceedings versus Arsenal in the 2019-20 season at home. They were frustrated in the first half after spurning several chances. The second half saw the Foxes break the deadlock via Jamie Vardy's excellent finish from a precise team move. James Maddison sealed the deal next with with a low strike through Hector Bellerin's legs.

2018-19

Vardy magic downs 10-man Arsenal

In the 2018-19 season, Vardy's brace helped Leicester thrash Arsenal at the King Power Stadium. The win was massive as Leicester dented Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off in the 36th minute as Arsenal had to play with 10 men. The Foxes showed character in the second half with an unmarked Tielemans firing before Vardy scored twice.

2017-18

Arsenal win a seven-goal thriller

Arsenal saw substitute Olivier Giroud score a dramatic late winner to hand his side a famous 4-3 win at the Emirates. Lacazette scored on his debut within 94 seconds before Shinji Okazaki nodded the equalizer. Vardy put Leicester back on course as Danny Welbeck equalized for the visitors. Vardy once again scored as Arsenal responded strongly in the 83rd and 85th minutes respectively.