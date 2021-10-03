La Liga, Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona: Records broken

Luis Suarez scored against his former side

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid overcame Barcelona 2-0 at home in gameweek eight. Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez scored for the hosts as they enjoyed a comfortable win. With this defeat, Ronald Koeman's Barca suffered more damage as the Dutchman also saw his side suffer two successive 3-0 defeats in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Atletico have gone level with Real Madrid at the top.

Details

Lemar and Suarez help Atletico down Barca

Lemar scored the opener for Atletico in the 23rd minute. It was a good finish after a move that involved Joao Felix and Suarez. Suarez netted the second in injury time to seal the deal. Barca, who enjoyed more of the possession, had a few chances with Philippe Coutinho volleying an effort just wide. Frenkie de Jong too missed from close range.

Records

Atletico script record; Suarez registers these feats

As per Opta, Atletico have now kept three successive clean sheets against Barcelona for the first time in La Liga history. Suarez has now scored against all 31 opponents he has faced in La Liga, scoring against former club Barca for the first time. Suarez has raced to 25 La Liga goals for Atletico in 40 appearances. He now has 172 La Liga goals.

Result

Where does this result leave the two sides?

Barca suffered their first defeat in La Liga 2021-22 season. After seven games, they have three wins, three draws, and one defeat (12 points). Barca are placed ninth at the moment. Meanwhile, Atletico won their fifth game of the season (P8 W5 D2 L1). They have collected 17 points from eight matches and are placed second.

Information

Lemar scripts these records for Atletico

Lemar has scored in successive league games (2). As per Opta, this is as many he had netted in his previous 78 games for Atletico. He has now scored and assisted in the same league match for the first time (82 appearances).