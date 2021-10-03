Premier League, Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 01:37 am

Brighton and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw

Brighton missed several opportunities as Arsenal held on for a goalless draw in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium. With this point for both sides, Brighton are fifth at the moment as Arsenal moved into the top 10. Both teams are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches. Here are the key records scripted.

BHAARS

How did the match pan out?

Brighton enjoyed more of the possession and looked confident. However, the Seagulls failed to convert their superiority into goals, with Dan Burn heading the best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay missed the target from promising positions as well. For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his shot get nodded against the outside of the post.

Arsenal

Arsenal misfire once again

Arsenal have scored just five goals in their opening seven Premier League games. As per Opta, this is their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87 (also five goals). Arsenal have also managed to score just one goal in their four away games in the Premier League this season. Notably, their next away fixtures are against Leicester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Information

150th Premier League appearance for Lewis Dunk

Brighton's Lewis Dunk made his 350th appearance for the club in all competitions. He has become the first player to reach 150 Premier League appearances for the club.

Twitter Post

A goalless affair!