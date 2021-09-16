300 games for Manchester City: Decoding Pep Guardiola's key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 03:37 pm

Pep Guardiola has completed 300 games for Man City

Pep Guardiola achieved a new milestone in his managerial career as he completed 300 games at Manchester City. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager achieved the feat in the UEFA Champions League matchday one tie against RB Leipzig. City went on to enjoy a 6-3 win over the German side, handing Guardiola the perfect gift. Here we decode his numbers.

Do you know?

City have scored 731 goals in these 300 games

In the 300 games managed so far, Man City boss Guardiola has won 219 matches, drawn 36, and lost 45. This period has seen City score a staggering 731 goals, besides conceding just 245. Guardiola has a win percentage of 73.00.

Premier League

Guardiola's numbers in the Premier League

Since joining the club in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has managed City in 194 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 143 wins, 23 draws, and 28 losses. His side has netted 477 goals, besides conceding 157. Guardiola has helped City win three Premier League titles. City lifted the Premier League in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 respectively.

Information

Guardiola has won several Premier League individual awards

In all the three seasons in which City lifted the PL title, Guardiola was adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season. He has already won nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards, including four in the 2017-18 season.

PL 2017-18

Premier League 2017-18: Notable numbers scripted by City

City dominated throughout the 2017-18 PL season, with Guardiola winning his first league title in English football. City smashed 106 goals, 32 wins, and 100 points (records). They also set the record for biggest title-winning margin (19). City also set the record for most PL away wins in a season (16). His side also set the record of 18 successive PL wins in 2017-18.

Do you know?

Other notable PL records scripted under Guardiola

In the 2020-21 season, City scripted a new record of setting most successive away wins (12). City's goal difference of +79 in the 2017-18 season is a record in the Premier League.

Information

Guardiola has helped City win many trophies

Besides the three Premier League titles, Guardiola has helped City win four successive League Cups (record). He has won one FA Cup and two Community Shields as well. City was the runner-up in the Champions League in 2020-21.

UCL

Guardiola's numbers in the Champions League for City

Guardiola has managed City in 52 Champions League games so far. He has earned 34 wins, seven draws, and 11 losses. His side was ousted in the round of 16 in 2016-17. This was followed by three successive quarter-final berths. In the 2020-21 edition, City lose to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the UCL final. This season, they have started well.

Do you know?

City have dominated in the League Cup under Guardiola

Guardiola's City are on a 22-game unbeaten run in the League Cup. In the FA Cup, Guardiola has seen his side make it to three semi-finals, besides one trophy win. His side faced a fifth-round exit in 2017-18.