Virat Kohli to play his 200th IPL match: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 02:15 pm

Virat Kohli is set to play his 200th IPL match

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to resume on September 19. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders a day later. Skipper Kohli is set to play his 200th match in the cash-rich league. Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, will become the fifth player to feature in 200 IPL games.

Information

Kohli will become the fifth player to play 200 games

Kohli will become the fifth player after MS Dhoni (211), Rohit Sharma (207), Dinesh Karthik (203), and Suresh Raina (200) to play 200 matches in the IPL. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja (191), Robin Uthappa (189), and Shikhar Dhawan (184) follow him on the tally.

Runs

Most runs in the IPL

Kohli is the leading run-scorer and the only player with over 6,000 runs in the IPL. He has racked up 6,076 runs from 191 innings at an average of 37.97. Kohli has the second-most hundreds (5) and owns 40 fifties. The tally includes 524 fours and 205 sixes. Kohli is the only player to have represented one franchise (RCB) since the inaugural IPL edition.

2016

A breakthrough season for Kohli

Kohli holds the record for scoring most runs by a player in a single IPL season. The RCB skipper smashed 973 runs from 16 matches at an astronomical average of 81.08, in that season. Kohli slammed a record four tons. He also smashed the most number of sixes (38). Under Kohli, the RCB finished as the runners-up in that edition.

Information

Most centuries in a single edition

Entering the 2016 IPL edition, Kohli was still in search of his maiden IPL hundred. As the season concluded, Kohli owned a record four tons. Interestingly, Chris Gayle (2011), Hashim Amla (2017), and Shane Watson (2018) have recorded two tons each in a single season.

Captaincy

A look at his captaincy record

Kohli has led the RCB in 132 IPL matches so far, the second-most after MS Dhoni (195). He is one of the four captains to win 60 or more matches in the IPL. Kohli carries a win percentage of 48.04 as a captain. Despite winning plenty of memorable matches for the RCB, skipper Kohli is still in pursuit of his maiden IPL title.