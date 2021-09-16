Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs: Decoding the key stats

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to feature in a three-match ODI series

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting tomorrow in Rawalpindi. Pakistan will hope to make things count against a strong Kiwi side led by Tom Latham. Notably, the Latham-led second-string New Zealand side lost to Bangladesh 3-2 in the T20I series recently. Here are the key stats on offer.

Batting

A look at the notable batting stats

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq is the leading run-scorer in ODIs between the two teams. He scored 1,283 runs at 34.67. For NZ, Stephen Fleming (1,090) is the highest scorer. Current Pakistan captain Babar Azam has scored 415 runs and is 75 shy of registering 500 against NZ. He can be joined by Fakhar Zaman, who has bagged 313 runs from eight matches versus NZ.

Information

Pakistan lead New Zealand in the H2H tally

The two teams have played 107 ODIs between them since 1973. Out of these 107 matches, New Zealand have won 48, whereas, Pakistan have sealed 55 victories. One match was tied and three games didn't have any result.

Bowling

A look at the bowling stats

Former Pakistan legends Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram picked up the most wickets in Pakistan-New Zealand ODI matches. They claimed 79 and 64 scalps respectively. For New Zealand. Danny Morrison claimed 39 wickets against Pakistan. Out of the players available for this series, Matt Henry has claimed 20 wickets against Pakistan. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has claimed 12 wickets.

Runs

Babar and Latham can script these milestones

Babar has accumulated 3,985 runs in ODIs at an average of 56.92. He needs 15 more to register 4,000 ODI runs. He can become the 15th Pakistan batsman to achieve this mark. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan (864) can get to 1,000 runs in ODIs. Latham, who has 2,824 ODI runs can get to the mark of 3,000. Henry Nicholls can get to 1,500 runs (1,409).