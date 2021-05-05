IPL 2021: BCCI eyes September window to complete remaining season

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 02:21 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Despite the suspension, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to reschedule the remainder of IPL 2021 this year.

The chairman of IPL, Brijesh Patel, believes there could be a possibility of staging the matches in September.

Here is more.

Possibility

Need to examine the plans: Patel

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Patel did not rule out the possibility of rescheduling the IPL matches.

Speaking on the same, he said, "Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards."

Quote

'A September window is being considered', says a franchise official

"A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign players would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored," said a franchise official.

T20 WC

India scheduled to host the T20 WC in October-November

India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup from October 18 to November 15.

However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been kept as a standby host country.

Considering the present COVID-19 crisis, the ICC tournament might be shifted, just like the IPL 2020.

At present, the BCCI remains on tenterhooks as there is no official word regarding the IPL and T20 WC.

Schedule

Team India will travel to UK shortly

As per the schedule, Team India will travel to UK shortly for taking part in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18.

After its competition, India will play a five-match Test series in England, and some white-ball series as a lead-up to the T20 WC.

It remains to be seen if the BCCI manages to find a window for rescheduling the IPL.

Travel

Travel arrangements are being finalized

At the moment, the BCCI is focusing on sending the squad members (IPL) home.

Charter flights are being booked to Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ranchi, and Delhi, as a part of the arrangement.

Reportedly, the BCCI is coordinating with foreign boards in order to send the overseas players home in the wake of travel ban from India.

Breaches

Investigation of bubble-breaches continue

Besides travel, the IPL Governing Council members are also examining the potential bubble-breaches.

The medical team of the BCCI is being questioned on the lapses.

While the medical team roped in Supratech for managing the bio-secure bubble in Ahmedabad, Newberg was responsible for the same in Chennai and Mumbai.

It is understood that sanctity was compromised inside the bio-bubbles.