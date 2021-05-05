Manchester City beat PSG to reach first-ever Champions League final

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 12:15 pm

A brace by Riyad Mahrez helped Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium.

Winning 4-1 on aggregate, City have reached their first-ever Champions League final.

City came into this clash with an advantage, having staged a dramatic victory (2-1) in the first leg.

Here are the records broken.

Opta stats

Feats attained by Manchester City

City have won their last seven Champions League matches, the longest-ever winning-run by an English team in the tournament's history.

They have become the first English side to win 11 games in a single Champions League campaign.

City are the ninth different English team to reach the Champions League final, three more than any other nation (Germany and Italy - 6 sides).

Duo

Mahrez, Phil Foden script these records

Mahrez is only the second player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final for an English club after Sadio Mane in 2017/18.

Besides, Phil Foden is the sixth different Premier League player to record double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in all competitions this season.

He is the only player from Manchester City to do so this time.

Red card

Red card in both legs of Champions League semi-final

PSG's Angel Di Maria was sent off for an edgy challenge at City's Fernandinho in the 69th minute.

Notably, Idrissa Gueye missed the match after receiving a red card in the first leg.

PSG have become the third team to receive a red card in both legs of a Champions League semi-final, after Deportivo vs Porto (2003/04) and Lyon vs Bayern Munich (2009/10).

Records

A look at the other records

City manager Pep Guardiola has won total of 12 matches against PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

This is his joint-most wins against a manager in his career as a top-flight boss.

Meanwhile, Fernandinho (36 years) is the joint-oldest outfield player to win a UEFA Champions League game on his birthday alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten in December 2001.

City

City on the verge of winning a treble

City are now on the cusp of winning a treble, having previously clinched the EFL Cup.

They are a point away from being crowned Premier League champions.

Notably, this will be Guardiola's first Champions League final since his victory with Barcelona in 2011.

"What we have done the last four years has been incredible," he said after the match.