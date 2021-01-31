Manchester City have continued their sublime run of form to end the month of January on a high. Pep Guardiola's side registered a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday. With this victory, City scripted history, besides continuing their unbeaten run. City have been on a roll defensively as well. Here we present the key statistics.

January bliss Man City script history after maintaining 100% record in January

Manchester City have won all nine matches in all competitions in January. As per Opta, this is the most they have ever won in a single month in their entire history. This is also the most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

Run Explained: City's emphatic run in January

City started 2021 with a convincing 3-1 win against Chelsea. They beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final and then thrashed Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup. City overcame Brighton (1-0), Crystal Palace (4-0), and Aston Villa (2-0) in the Premier League. They beat Cheltenham in the FA Cup, besides beating West Brom (5-0) and Sheffield United (1-0).

Records City unbeaten in 19 games, besides scripting 12 successive wins

Since suffering a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in November, City have gone unbeaten in 19 games across competitions. Interestingly, they have won 12 games in a row to set a new club record. The last team in England's top flight to register 12 consecutive wins in all competitions were Arsenal (2007). Meanwhile, in these 19 games, City have kept a staggering 15 clean sheets.

The stats Pep registers 500th managerial win and more records

The victory against the Blades saw City manager Pep Guardiola register his 500th win in a managerial career of 673 games. Since Pep joined City in 2016, the club has accumulated 401 Premier League points. Manchester City have kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions this season. This is at least five more than any other side in the top-five European leagues.

Do you know? City conceded just twice in January

City scored a total of 24 goals across the nine games in all competitions in January 2021. They kept seven clean sheets and conceded just two goals. In the Premier League, they have kept five successive clean sheets to show their defensive strength.

