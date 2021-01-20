Manchester United will be keen to move back atop the Premier League 2020-21 standings with a win tonight against Fulham. United trail Leicester City by one point after the Foxes beat Chelsea 2-0. Fulham, who are 18th on the table, need to fire at home where they have won just once. They need a strong performance to keep United at bay. Here's the preview.

Details Fulham vs United: Team news and form guide

Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid are suspended for Fulham. However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Aleksandar Mitrovic could return back. For United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to rotate his side ahead of the FA Cup clash against Liverpool. United are out to equal a club-record run of 17 away games unbeaten in the league. Fulham have drawn five of their last six league games.

#FULMUN Can Fulham stop United from continuing their superb away run?

Fulham's efficiency in both back and front are holding them back at the moment. They need a response from somewhere and holding this United side will be difficult. United have plenty of depth in the side and the regular players who could be rested can make an impact when called upon. United are buzzing away from home for a while now and look lethal.

Views What have the managers said ahead of the clash?

United boss Solskjaer said Bruno Fernandes isn't tired as he praised the attacking mid-fielder for his contributions since coming in. "Since he came in he's been absolutely immense. No, he's not tired. If I ask him, there's absolutely no chance he'll say he's tired," he said. Meanwhile, Fulham boss Scott Parker hailed his side for doing remarkably well of late.

Info Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Fulham predicted starting XI: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Cordova-Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Bryan; Cavaleiro, Lookman. Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani. Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Aina, Adarabioyo, Maguire, Telles; Anguissa, Matic; Cavaleiro (vc), Fernandes (c), Rashford; Mitrovic. Match prediction: Fulham 0-2 Manchester United.

Opta stats A look at the major stats ahead of the game

After winning consecutive league games against Manchester United in 2009, Fulham are winless in their last 11 against the Red Devils (D2 L9). United have won their last four away Premier League games against Fulham, by an aggregate score of 12-1. Fulham have failed to score in each of their last three home league games.

Information Fulham vs Man United: Live telecast in India