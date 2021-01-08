Gameweek 15 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season starts with Bayern Munich traveling to Gladbach tonight. Six games are set to be played on Saturday, whereas, another two matches will be held on Sunday. The biggest game this weekend sees second-placed RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen, who have lost momentum after a strong start, face Werder Bremen. Here are further details.

#BMGFCB Bayern will be aiming to extend their lead

Leaders Bayern will be aiming to extend their lead at the top against Gladbach. The hosts have enjoyed a decent run against the Bavarians since the 2014-15 season (W5, D2, L5). Lars Stindl, who has eight goals for Gladbach, will be wanting to make his presence felt. Bayern are unbeaten in 12 Bundesliga games and have claimed a league-high 18 points from losing positions.

#RBLBVB Can Dortmund stop an in-form Leipzig?

Dortmund have a major task ahead of them when they take on an in-form RB Leipzig outfit. Julian Nagelsmann has seen Leipzig record four Bundesliga clean sheets in a row. However, Dortmund can draw confidence from the fact that they have gone unbeaten in their last five meetings with Leipzig. Dortmund are placed fourth, having collected 25 points from 14 games.

Leverkusen Leverkusen will hope to regain form

After going unbeaten in the first 12 league games of the season, Leverkusen faced two successive defeats to see their campaign get stalled. They trail leaders Bayern by two points. The hosts have won only one of their last six Bundesliga home games against Bremen. Bremen have accumulated nine points so far this season on the road.

Schalke Can bottom-placed Schalke stop their barren run?

Bottom-placed Schalke are still searching for a first win this season, having lost 10 and drawing four. They take on Hoffenheim. Notably, they have conceded a staggering 39 goals this season and are without a clean sheet in 26 Bundesliga matches overall. Notably, both Schalke and Hoffenheim are the only two teams remaining without a clean sheet in 2020-21.

Twitter Post A look at the fixtures