Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 11:38 am

Leicester City overcame Chelsea 2-0 to go atop the Premier League 2020-21 standings. The Foxes sealed an impressive win at home to increase the pressure of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. The Foxes have now gone unbeaten in six league games against the Blues. As far as Chelsea are concerned, they dropped down to eighth. Here we present the list of records broken.

#LEICHE Ndidi, Maddison give Leicester a crucial victory

The Foxes overhauled Manchester United for the time being after a two-goal lead at half-time was enough in the end. Wilfred Ndidi fired in off the inside of the post from 20 yards with just six minutes gone by. Maddison added the second in the 41st minute after sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton's pass.

Opta stats Leicester City script these records

Leicester City ended the day top of the Premier League table having played as many as 19 games of the season for the first time since the final day of their title-winning 2015-16 campaign. They have also won 30 of their 35 Premier League games when scoring first under manager Brendan Rodgers. This was Rodgers' first win against Chelsea (W1 D7 L4).

Information Maddison scores in three successive league games

Maddison has scored in three successive Premier League games for the first time in his career. The England international has raced to six league goals this season. Overall, Maddison has 19 goals and 12 assists in his Premier League career.

Chelsea Unwanted records for Chelsea

As per Opta, since the start of last season, only Newcastle (52) have conceded more away goals in the Premier League than Chelsea (50). As per Squawka Football, Chelsea's Kai Havertz has created one chance and attempted just one shot in his last six Premier League appearances. Meanwhile, Chelsea lost their sixth game of the league season, including three in the last five.

Twitter Post Leicester above everyone else in the league table