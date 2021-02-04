Last updated on Feb 04, 2021, 02:48 am

Manchester City recorded a 13th successive win in all competitions after beating Burnley 2-0 in gameweek 22 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Pep Guardiola's side dominated the proceedings once again and kept another clean sheet to highlight their title credentials. They are also on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W11 D2). Here are the records broken.

BURMCI City two-good for sorry Burnley

Burnley goal-keeper Nick Pope parried Bernardo Silva's stinging shot straight at Gabriel Jesus, who nodded in from a couple of yards out after just three minutes. The Premier League leaders dominated possession and doubled their lead before half-time. Ilkay Gundogan found a perfect pass across the six-yard box for Raheem Sterling to tuck home. Burnley had registered just two shots (0 on target).

Premier League City notch sixth successive clean sheet, ninth straight win

This was City's sixth successive clean sheet in the Premier League and a ninth straight victory. They extended their goal difference to +26, registering their 14th win of the season. City have collected 47 points from 21 games and have a match in hand. They lead Man United by three points (44). Meanwhile, Burnley are placed 17th with 22 points collected so far.

Opta stats City dominate the numbers, Burnley struggle

City have won their last 13 games across competitions, the longest winning run by a Premier League side since Arsenal between March-August 2002. Burnley have failed to register a shot on target in their past two league games - the first to do that since Everton in January 2018. City have won all three of their games against Burnley this season (10-0 aggregate score).

Feats Gundogan and Sterling register these feats

As per Opta, Gundogan has scored (7) or assisted (1) eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games. This is as many as in his previous 61 appearances combined beforehand. Meanwhile, Sterling has been directly involved in 154 goals in all competitions under Guardiola (99 goals and 55 assists) - eight more than any other player for the club in this time.

Records Ederson extends clean sheet tally, City's defensive attributes deserve praise