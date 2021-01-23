Southampton have knocked holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup after winning 1-0 in the fourth round. An own goal by defender Gabriel in the first half was enough for Southampton to seal a crucial win and progress into the next round. The Saints will face Wolves next, who went on to survive a scare against non-League Chorley. Here are further details.

Saints Southampton hold on to an important victory

Southampton were rewarded for their strong start in the opening period when Gabriel turned in Kyle Walker-Peters' cross in the 24th minute. Arsenal upped the tempo in the second half after making some key substitutions. Eddie Nketiah's deflected shot in the 67th minute, which was superbly dealt with by Fraser Forster, was their only effort of note. Southampton held on to an important win.

Opta stats Arsenal concede first goal in 508 minutes

It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded in 508 minutes as they suffered a maiden defeat in seven matches. Meanwhile, Southampton have eliminated the holders of the FA Cup for the first time since 1992. Saints ended up reaching the final that season, losing to Sheffield United.

Information Unwanted record for the Gunners

As per Opta, Arsenal have conceded four own goals in all competitions this season. This is seven more than any other Premier League side and the most they have conceded in a single campaign since 2015-16 (5).

Information Arsenal fail to emulate a special feat