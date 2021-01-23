Brazilian superstar Neymar made his 100th appearance for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions since moving from Barcelona in August 2017. He played a key role as PSG thumped Montpellier 4-0 in a crucial Ligue 1 encounter. The win helped Mauricio Pochettino's side open up a three-point lead over Lille. Here we look at the crunch numbers of Neymar at PSG.

PSG Fourth straight win for PSG under Pochettino

Besides Neymar, French starlet Kylian Mbappe netted a brace as former Inter skipper Mauro Icardi too got his name on the scoresheet. The hosts made maximum use of a man less for Montpellier, who saw goal-keeper Jonas Omlin get sent off for a foul on Mbappe. It was their fourth straight for Pochettino since a draw in his first match in charge.

Stats Neymar has scored 81 goals in 100 games for PSG

Neymar's goal took his tally to 81 goals in 100 appearances for PSG since his world-record 222 million-euro ($264m) move from Spanish club Barcelona. He also has 46 assists under his belt. With 127 goal involvements, Neymar has shown his credibility. The versatile forward had amassed 105 goals for Barcelona in 186 games, besides netting 136 in 225 games for Santos.

Ligue 1 A look at Neymar's tally in Ligue 1

The star forward has registered 51 goals in Ligue 1 from just 61 games. This was his fourth league goal of the season. Neymar had scored 19, 15, and 13 league goals respectively over the last three seasons. He is now the joint-seventh highest scorer for PSG in Ligue 1.

UCL Neymar has this unique Champions League record

In the group stage of the Champions League 2020-21 season, Neymar scored a hat-trick against Istanbul Basaksehir, taking his goals tally to 20 for the club. With this tally, Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams. He had scored 21 UCL goals for Barca.