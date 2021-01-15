Manchester United mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes scripted history by becoming the first player to win four Premier League Player of the Month awards in a single calendar year. Fernandes won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 2020 on Friday. Earlier, he had won the award in February, June, and November 2020. Here are further details.

Fernandes scored three goals and made four assists in December, helping Manchester United do well. "Three goals and four assists was a complete month," Fernandes told Premier League's official site after receiving the award. "Scoring and assisting your team-mates is perfect. I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I'm really happy to make history," he added.

United, who began December by scripting a 3-1 comeback win at West Ham United, sew half-time substitute, Fernandes, assisting Paul Pogba for the equalizer. He then scored twice and created another in a 6-2 victory over Leeds United. He was also involved in all three goals against Leicester City and Wolves.

As per Squawka Football, Fernandes has now won the same amount of Premier League Player of the Month awards as former United legend Cristiano Ronaldo (4). Notably, only five players have won more Premier League Player of the Month awards than Bruno Fernandes. Sergio Aguero (7), Steven Gerrard (6), Harry Kane (6), Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney (5 each).

Fernandes has played 31 Premier League games since making his debut in February 2020. He has scored 19 goals, besides making 14 assists. In total, he has 33 goal involvements. He has also won the Premier League Goal of the Month award once.