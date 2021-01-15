Less than a week after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was abused in the Sydney Test, the Australian crowd has targeted him once again. Reportedly, several fans at the Gabba directed abuses toward the Indian pacer, calling him a "bloody grub". A fresh footage from the ongoing Brisbane Test confirmed the same. The incident follows a similar controversy that happened at the SCG.

A witness at the Gabba highlighted the issue

"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one," a witness told Nine Newspapers. "I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff." As per the newspaper, a man in the crowd was heard yelling, "Siraj, give us a wave, give us a wave, give us a wave. Siraj, you bloody grub."

Mohammed Siraj was labelled a “bloody grub” by members of the Gabba crowd less than a week after the abuse allegations which marred the Sydney Test



Siraj was also abused at the SCG

On the fourth day of SCG Test, as many as six people were removed from the stands after concerns raised by the Indian team. Notably, Siraj alerted the umpires regarding abuse from the crowd, with the play being stopped briefly in the second session. It is understood that Siraj was allegedly referred to as a "monkey" and "brown dog" by a spectator.

Siraj, Bumrah were also subject to racial abuse

In the SCG Test, Siraj was also subject to racial abuse along with compatriot Jasprit Bumrah. It was reported that a fan at the Randwick End abused Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg. On the other hand, Bumrah was allegedly abused by the crowd while he was standing in the outfield. While the Indian team lodged a complaint regarding this.

ICC condemned the incidents of racism

Following the Test, the ICC condemned the incidents, stating Cricket Australia will be provided with the required support in investigating the matter. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the statement read.

Cricket Australia acted ensured strict action

Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, Sean Carroll, had asserted, "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday." "Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code."

Third such incident on this tour