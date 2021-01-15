Team India suffered yet another injury scare as fast bowler Navdeep Saini walked off with a groin strain on Day 1 of the ongoing Brisbane Test. He sustained the strain in the 36th over, while he couldn't even complete his eighth. One of the four fast bowlers in the Indian XI, Saini, was taken for scans later on. Here is more on the same.

Team Saini is being monitored by the BCCI medical team

Saini felt a little discomfort in the groin area while bowling. He was then attended by the team physio Nitin Patel, with whom he walked out thereafter. Although he did return after a brief period, he didn't bowl any more overs. While Saini is being monitored by the BCCI medical team, his scan results are yet to be out.

Quote A BCCI statement informed about the same

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," read a short statement from the BCCI. "Saini has now gone for scans," added the statement.

Bowling Another hole in the inexperienced bowling line-up

Saini made his debut in the historic SCG Test, which ended in a dramatic fashion. He ended up taking four wickets in the match. Now, in the ongoing Brisbane Test, he is accompanied by fast bowlers Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan. The inexperienced bowling line-up also comprises off-spinner Washington Sundar, who made it to the XI in place of injured Ravi Ashwin.

Do you know? India's least experienced bowling line-up since 1933

The likes of Saini, Siraj, Thakur, Natarajan and Sundar make up India's least experienced Test attack since 1933. Prior to the Test, the India XI had taken only 13 wickets between them, while Australia's players had taken a total of 1,033 scalps.

Test Brisbane Test: India pick crucial wickets in the final session