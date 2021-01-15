Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his senior debut for the Mumbai T20 team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday. The Mumbai team suffered a defeat against Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in a Group E clash and the 21-year-old Arjun got a much-awaited debut for the senior team. Arjun has already played for India U-19 and Mumbai U-19 teams. Here's more.

Debut Arjun claims a wicket on debut as Mumbai get beaten

Mumbai were bowled out for 143 in 19.3 overs. Atharva Ankolekar (37) was the top scorer. In reply, Arjun, who shared the new ball alongside senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, claimed a wicket on debut. He took the wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi (4) to leave Haryana reeling at 27/2. However, Himanshu Rana's 75* helped Haryana seal the deal. Arjun finished with figures of 3-0-34-1.

Rise Arjun has seen a consistent rise in his career

In September 2017, Arjun was named in Mumbai's U-19 squad for the JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament. 2018 saw Arjun being handed a call-up for India's U-19 squad which toured Sri Lanka. The same year saw Arjun shine at the Vinoo Mankad U-19 ODI tournament. Last year, he played for the MCC Young Cricketers in England.

Information Mumbai have suffered three straight losses

It has been a woeful start for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have lost all three games so far to remain bottom in six-team Elite Group E. In the previous encounter, Mumbai were thrashed by Kerala as Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed 137*.

Squad Arjun was earlier added to the Mumbai squad

Last month, Arjun was added to the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun and Kruthik Hanagavadi were the two additions to the 20-man squad. "We needed a couple of players, so it's better to include fast bowlers," Mumbai's chairman of selectors Salil Ankola told Mid-Day. With a wicket on debut, Arjun will hope to gain more momentum in the coming days.

