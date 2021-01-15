-
Arjun Tendulkar makes senior debut for Mumbai: Details here
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his senior debut for the Mumbai T20 team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.
The Mumbai team suffered a defeat against Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex in a Group E clash and the 21-year-old Arjun got a much-awaited debut for the senior team.
Arjun has already played for India U-19 and Mumbai U-19 teams.
Here's more.
Debut
Arjun claims a wicket on debut as Mumbai get beaten
Mumbai were bowled out for 143 in 19.3 overs. Atharva Ankolekar (37) was the top scorer.
In reply, Arjun, who shared the new ball alongside senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, claimed a wicket on debut.
He took the wicket of Chaitanya Bishnoi (4) to leave Haryana reeling at 27/2.
However, Himanshu Rana's 75* helped Haryana seal the deal.
Arjun finished with figures of 3-0-34-1.
Rise
Arjun has seen a consistent rise in his career
In September 2017, Arjun was named in Mumbai's U-19 squad for the JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament.
2018 saw Arjun being handed a call-up for India's U-19 squad which toured Sri Lanka.
The same year saw Arjun shine at the Vinoo Mankad U-19 ODI tournament.
Last year, he played for the MCC Young Cricketers in England.
Information
Mumbai have suffered three straight losses
It has been a woeful start for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have lost all three games so far to remain bottom in six-team Elite Group E. In the previous encounter, Mumbai were thrashed by Kerala as Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed 137*.
Squad
Arjun was earlier added to the Mumbai squad
Last month, Arjun was added to the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Arjun and Kruthik Hanagavadi were the two additions to the 20-man squad.
"We needed a couple of players, so it's better to include fast bowlers," Mumbai's chairman of selectors Salil Ankola told Mid-Day.
With a wicket on debut, Arjun will hope to gain more momentum in the coming days.
Information
Arjun has been making the right noises
Arjun has been impressive of late and made his presence felt. He made the right noises while playing in the Mumbai T20 League last year. Prior to that, he also did well in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and the KC Mahindra Shield U-19 tournament.