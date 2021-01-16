Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get past the line when his side takes on Manchester United in a crunch Premier League game on Sunday. Klopp, who helped Liverpool clinch the title in 2019-20, sees his side three points adrift of United this season after 17 games. Since joining Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has improved the Reds drastically. We present his numbers.

Anfield Klopp set to manage his 100th league game at Anfield

Klopp is set to script a special milestone at Anfield. The game against Man United is set to be his 100th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool at Anfield. The German has registered 72 wins, four defeats and 23 draws in 99 games managed at Anfield, with the Reds racking up 246 goals during this period.

Opta stats Klopp has won 127 of his 199 Premier League games

Klopp, who took over as Liverpool's boss in 2015, is set to manage the club in his 200th Premier League match in charge. Klopp has won 127 of his 199 league matches in charge, drawn 47, and lost just 25. Prior to his first league game, Liverpool had picked up 94 wins, 48 draws, and 58 defeats under four different managers.

Numbers Liverpool have registered these stunning numbers under Klopp

As per Opta, in the 199 Premier League games under Klopp, Liverpool have scored a staggering 428 goals. They have conceded 196 goals and boast of a supreme goal difference (+232). They have collected 428 points and Klopp has a win percentage of 63.8. Prior to his arrival, Liverpool managed to collect 330 points from 200 games.

Do you know? Klopp is only behind Mourinho with this record

Only Jose Mourinho (137) has registered more wins in his first 200 games in the Premier League than Klopp. If Liverpool taste victory tomorrow, Klopp will race to 128 victories. Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson had amassed 122 wins in his first 200 league games.

Players Opta stats: Prolific records under Klopp's management

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has enjoyed the most playing minutes under Klopp in the Premier League. He has made 186 appearances in the league, starting 169 of these games. Meanwhile, talisman Mohamed Salah has had the most goal involvements in Klopp's reign. He has been involved in 117 goals (G86 A31). Firmino (100) has the second-highest tally (G62 A38).

Information Liverpool are unbeaten in 67 Premier League home games

Liverpool are unbeaten in 67 Premier League games at Anfield With this tally, the current side beat the club's all-time best run set between 1978 and 1981 under manager Bob Paisley. Their last defeat at Anfield was against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Do you know? How has Klopp fared against United in the Premier League?