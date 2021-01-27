Last updated on Jan 27, 2021, 11:45 am

A terrific first-half brace by İlkay Gündoğan powered Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night. This helped City go on top of the Premier League table, now one point ahead of Manchester United. Meanwhile, West Brom remain in the relegation zone (number 19) with 11 points. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

The visitors took an early lead as Gündoğan fired from just outside the penalty area in the sixth minute. Later on, Joao Cancelo scored in the 20th minute before Gundogan added his second of the game. In the first-half stoppage time, Riyad Mahrez extended the lead to 4-0. City continued their carnage, with Raheem Sterling adding the final goal in the 57th minute.

Information City have won 11 straight games in all competitions

Manchester City have now won 11 straight games in all competitions. On the other hand, the Baggies have lost their last five top-flight home fixtures, their worst run at the Hawthorns in 17 years. They have conceded 22 goals in the process.

City City lead the Premier League standings

Following the win, City reached the top of the Premier League table, becoming the ninth different side to do so this season. As per Opta, this is the most within a single top-flight campaign since 1986-87 (9). Only City have won more points (18) and conceded fewer goals (1) than Arsenal (16 points and two goals conceded) in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

Cancelo Cancelo, Gundogan script these feats

Cancelo has both scored and assisted in a single game of the top five European Leagues for the first time since 2016 (for Valencia vs Eibar in La Liga). In the game against West Brom, Cancelo provided the assist on Gündoğan's first goal. Meanwhile, Gündoğan has scored seven Premier League goals this season, his best-ever in the top five European Leagues.

Records More records that were broken in the match