Last updated on Jan 27, 2021, 12:51 am

After sacking Frank Lampard, Premier League club Chelsea have appointed Thomas Tuchel as the new manager. Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract with an option to extend it. The German had previously managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain. He was recently sacked by PSG, despite leading them to the Champions League 2019-20 final. Here are further details.

Manager Tuchel is the 11th full-time manager under Abramovich

On Monday, Chelsea sacked Lampard following a run of one win in five league matches. "We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard's work and the legacy he created at Chelsea," added the new boss. Notably, Tuchel becomes the 11th full-time manager appointed by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich since the Russian billionaire bought the club in 2003.

Quote 'I am grateful to be part of the Chelsea family'

The 47-year-old Tuchel said he is grateful to be part of the Chelsea family. "I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to be part of the Chelsea family," he said.

Tuchel Thomas Tuchel was sacked by PSG

Tuchel was sacked as the PSG boss on December 29. The club announced that the German's contract had been terminated. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Tuchel and said the club "will remember the good times we shared". His contract was set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, PSG replaced Tuchel with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG How did Tuchel fare at PSG?

Tuchel became PSG's head coach in June 2018, winning two league titles, the French Cup and French League Cup. They also reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Notably, this season they qualified for the Champions League round of 16 as the toppers from Group H.

Premier League Tuchel brings plenty of experience, will relish Premier League challenge

This could be an exciting period for Chelsea as they get an experienced manager. Tuchel will relish the challenge of the Premier League which is pretty big compared to that of the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. He needs to settle down immediately and identify his best side, something Lampard wasn't sure of this season. He will hope to change the mood in the camp.

Numbers How has Tuchel fared in the top-flight career?

Tuchel managed Mainz in 183 games, winning 72, drawing 46, and losing 65. He had a win ratio of 39%. He then took over Dortmund to manage 107 games. He won 67, drew 23, and lost 17. At PSG, he managed 127 games, winning 95, drawing 13, and losing 19 at 75%.

Twitter Post Chelsea welcome Tuchel