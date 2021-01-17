Last updated on

Chelsea labored their way past 10-man Fulham to collect all three points in a crucial Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage. Versatile midfielder Mason Mount made the difference for Chelsea with a stupendous half-volley. The win sees Chelsea get to 29 points after 18 games. They are above West Ham on goal difference. Here we present the key records.

FULCHE Mount's goal the difference as Chelsea earn away win

Antonee Robinson was sent off in the first half for a dangerous tackle on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. Chelsea couldn't capitalize as they wasted several chances from sound opportunities. Prior to the goal, Mount had a shot off the crossbar which was Chelsea's best chance till then. Mount proved to be the match-winner with a half-volley after Alphonse Areola flapped at Ben Chilwell's cross.

Chelsea Chelsea keep fourth away clean sheet of the season

Chelsea's victory ended a run of three straight Premier League losses on the road. This was the Blues' fourth away clean sheet of the season. The visitors had 21 shots against Fulham. Prior to this, they managed to have more shots against other promoted sides West Brom (22) and Leeds (23) in Premier League games this season.

Stat attack Notable stats scripted by Mount

As per Opta, Mount's opener was the 11th goal Chelsea have scored in the final 15 minutes of league matches this season. Notably, no side has netted more in this time period this season (level with Leicester City). As per Squawka Football, Mount created seven chances. Interestingly, no Chelsea player has created more in a league away game across the last five seasons.

Records Other notable records scripted in the match

As per Squawka Football, Mount has scored in back-to-back competitive games for Chelsea for the first time since August 2019. According to Sky Sports, Mount scored Chelsea's 800th Premier League away goal. The Blues became the third team to reach this milestone in the competition's history after Manchester United (933) and Arsenal (817).

