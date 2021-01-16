India finished on 68/2 before rain wiped out the final session's play, on Day 2 of the ongoing Brisbane Test. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma arrived in the middle as Australia were bundled out for 369. Although Rohit steadied India's innings after Gill departed, a reckless stroke resulted in his dismissal. Considering this, we decode Rohit's pattern of dismissals in Test cricket.

Wicket An untimely stroke resulted in Rohit's wicket

Even after losing Gill in the seventh over, Rohit looked set for a match-defining knock. His sturdy back foot punches displayed a testament of his character. However, he committed a kind of error which he is known for, in Test cricket. Batting comfortably on 44, Rohit lofted one to deep mid-wicket, advancing down against Nathan Lyon. The ball eventually found Mitchell Starc's hands.

Do you know? Dismissing Rohit most times in Tests

It is interesting to note that Lyon has now dismissed Rohit most times in Test cricket (6). Rohit has managed to score 135 runs off 258 balls against Lyon. Meanwhile, others on this list are Kagiso Rabada (5) and Vernon Philander (3).

Criticism 'An unnecessary wicket gifted away', says Sunil Gavaskar

The experts were clearly miffed with the approach of Rohit, who yet again threw away his wicket after getting set. "Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder there at long oo, there is a fielder there at deep square leg," Sunil Gavaskar told Channel 7. "An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket gifted away. Totally unnecessary."

Performance Performance: Home vs Away

This is not the first time Rohit has been dismissed in this manner. The difference in his overseas (27.58) and home average (88.33) in Test cricket emanates due to his untimely dismissals. Notably, the dimensions of grounds overseas makes him more vulnerable to lofted strokes. Unlike India, Rohit is unable to break the shackles at any given point, away from home.

Pattern A look at some of his dismissals overseas

One may decode a pattern from Rohit's dismissals. Even in the drawn SCG Test (2020/21), Rohit (52) was caught after hooking Pat Cummins to fine-leg. In the 2018 Centurion Test, Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in a similar fashion (47). Later that year (Adelaide), Rohit was dismissed on 37 by Lyon upon playing slog sweep over deep square-leg. Each of these dismissals came at crucial stages.

Information When Rohit left India in disarray (overseas Tests)

Centurion, 2nd innings (2018): India - 141/7 (Rohit dismissed on 47). Adelaide, 1st innings (2018): India - 86/4 (Rohit departs on 37). Southampton, 1st innings (2014): India - 210/4 (Rohit dismissed on 28). Colombo, 2nd innings (2015): India - 256/3 (Rohit dismissed on 34).

