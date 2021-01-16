Former Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has retired from football as a player after being appointed as the permanent manager of Championship outfit Derby County. One of the greatest English players, Rooney, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. He had been in caretaker charge of the EFL Championship club since the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. We look at his career.

Club career A look at Rooney's journey as a player

Rooney started his career at Everton and became the then-youngest Premier League goal-scorer at the age of 16 with a stunning late winner against Arsenal in October 2002. In 2004, he joined United for £27m to become the world's most expensive teenager. He stayed there for 13 years. He left after 18 months at Everton to join DC United, before moving to Derby.

Numbers A look at Rooney's club career in numbers

Rooney scored 17 goals in 77 matches for Everton before moving to United. In 559 matches, Rooney smashed 253 goals to become Manchester United's highest scorer in their history. Rooney scored 11 goals in 40 games for Everton next and joined MLS side DC United in 2018. He scored 25 goals in 52 matches. Rooney hit seven goals in 35 games for Derby.

Success Rooney enjoyed a highly successful career at Manchester United

Rooney was highly successful at Manchester United, winning five Premier League honors. He also won one FA Cup, three League Cups, four Community Shields, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League, and a FIFA Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Rooney was adjudged the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009-10. He won the PFA Young Players' Player of the Year on two occasions.

Rooney was a complete footballer

Rooney will always be regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport. He was highly versatile and played in a number of positions. He thrived as a number nine, 10, and out wide at the flanks. With time, he also made his presence felt in midfield. Rooney was a complete player and was a treat to watch.

Information Rooney is the highest goal-scorer for England

Rooney is England's highest goal-scorer with 53 goals under his belt from 120 games. He retired from international football with England in 2018. Rooney represented England in three World Cups.

Do you know? Rooney's terrific numbers in the Premier League

In 491 Premier League games, Rooney amassed 208 goals and 103 assists. He is only behind Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals. Rooney has the third-highest number of league assists behind Ryan Giggs and Cesc Fabregas.

