Mauricio Pochettino wins first trophy of managerial careerLast updated on Jan 14, 2021, 01:04 pm
Mauricio Pochettino won the first trophy of his managerial career as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille to win the Trophee des Champions in Lens.
This was just his third game in charge of PSG after being appointed earlier this month.
Pochettino will hope this is the start of many more trophies to come in his career.
Here are further details.
PSG
PSG seal trophy as Icardi shines
Former Inter skipper Mauro Icardi tapped home PSG's opener from close range in the 35th minute.
The Argentine international then won a penalty which Neymar converted in the 85th.
Dmitri Payet scored a late consolation with a clever flick for Marseille.
Earlier, Icardi also had a goal disallowed, besides hitting the crossbar.
Trophy
Poch gets hand to a maiden trophy
Pochettino failed to win anything in almost four years at Espanyol, 16 months at Southampton, and five and a half years with Tottenham.
One thing that had eluded Pochettino was a trophy.
The former PSG defender had come close twice, however, he lost the 2015 League Cup and 2019 UEFA Champions League finals with Tottenham.
Do you know?
PSG continue their dominance in domestic cups
PSG have won 19 of their past 20 finals in domestic cups and have won this competition for the past eight years to highlight their authority.
Information
A unique record for PSG
Paris Saint-Germain have won their 10th French Champions' Trophy, which is the highest tally. They have also won the last eight editions of the competition (from 2013 to 2020), also a record.