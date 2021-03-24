Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been in supreme form in the 2020-21 season. The youngster has taken his game to a new level, scripting several top records along the way. Haaland has been linked with a move to several top European clubs despite joining Dortmund just last year. Here we look at his terrific numbers in 2020-21.

Performance How has Haaland fared in the 2020-21 season?

Haaland has been involved in 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season. He has scored 21 goals, besides registering four assists. Notably, he has attempted 68 shots, out of which 37 have been on target. He is the joint-second highest scorer in the Bundesliga season alongside Andre Silva.

Haaland Haaland scripted these Champions League records this season

Haaland has scored 20 goals in the Champions League. Notably, he has taken the fewest matches (14) to register this mark. He surpassed the earlier record held by Harry Kane (24). Haaland also surpassed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the top-scoring Norwegian in the Champions League. Haaland is the first player to score the most Champions League goals before turning 21 (20).

Information Haaland has netted 33 goals across competitions this season

Haaland has netted 33 goals in just 31 matches this season across competitions. He has scored 10 goals in the Champions League (highest), besides scoring twice in cup competitions.

