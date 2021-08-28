Premier League, Manchester City thrash Arsenal: Records broken

Manchester City beat Arsenal 5-0

Ten-man Arsenal were decimated by Manchester City as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Gunners faced a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad. It is the first time since 1954 that Arsenal have lost their three opening games of the league season. Notably, City had killed the game in half-time itself (3-0). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

IIkay Gundogan Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes before Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo. Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for the third goal just before the break. Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards after half-time. Torres got his brace six minutes from time to complete the rout.

Unwanted numbers for the Gunners

As per Opta, Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolves in 2003-04, who went on to finish last. Arsenal have lost their first three league matches in a season for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign. They have also failed to score.

Notable stats scripted in the match

As per Opta, City are the third team in Premier League history to score 10 goals in their first two home matches in a season. They have achieved the feat after Arsenal in 2010-11 (10) and Manchester United in 2011-12 (11). Meanwhile, since the start of the 2019-20 season, Grealish has provided 17 Premier League assists which is the second-highest among English players.

Arsenal get battered and bruised

This is only the second time that Arsenal have both had a man sent off and been 3+ goals behind at half-time in a Premier League game. Prior to this, they had faced a 6-0 defeat at Chelsea in March 2014 (4-0 at half-time). Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Xhaka has been sent off four times in the Premier League.

Contrasting records for City and Arsenal

Arsenal are the 19th different club that Manchester City have scored 5+ goals against in a Premier League match since Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2016. As per Squawka Football, Arsenal have failed to record a single shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since gameweek 37 during the 2019-20 season. They only managed just one shot against Manchester City.

Unique feat scripted in the match

As per Sky Sports, in the second half of the City versus Arsenal game, the latter had 32 touches in the Manchester City half. However, Riyad Mahrez came on in the 61st minute and had 38 touches in the Arsenal half.

