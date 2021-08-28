England outclass India in third Test: Presenting the key learnings

England staged a terrific comeback in the five-match series by beating India in the third Test at Headingley. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were right on the money on Day 4 as they broke the crucial stand between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The visitors then suffered a batting collapse, having lost by an innings and 76 runs. Here are the key learnings.

How did the match pan out?

India were bundled out for 78 after skipper Kohli elected to bat. The England fast bowlers made the most of the overcast conditions. In reply, the hosts racked up a mammoth 432, with Joe Root firing a century. Although the Indian batsmen showed promise in the second innings, the middle-order succumbed to Anderson and Robinson on Day 4. The Indian innings ended on 278.

England's pace battery was up to the mark

England showed application despite missing key fast bowlers. The likes of Anderson, Robinson, and Craig Overton were brilliant in the first innings. Anderson conceded just six runs in eight overs and took three wickets. He once again scalped the important wicket of Kohli. Robinson and Anderson hunted the Indian batsman in tandem in the second innings. The former registered a scintillating five-wicket haul.

Did India miss R Ashwin?

England's top-order made the Indian seamers grovel. Each of the top-four scored in excess of 50 runs. India did get breakthroughs in the latter half, but they certainly missed the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin. He could have made a difference, even with the new ball. There was plenty of turn for Ashwin in the wicket, something which Moeen Ali extracted in the second innings.

A new opening combination for England?

England seem to have found a new opening combination in Test cricket. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed shared a 135-run stand in the first innings. The duo looked sturdy against the Indian pace attack. Both Burns and Hameed player over 150 deliveries each as the Indians tried to make inroads. Hameed was particularly impressive as he was promoted from number three.

Pujara scored a gutsy 91

Despite the defeat, India have some positives to take into the account. One of them was Cheteshwar Pujara's knock in the second innings. Pujara was into his own on Day 3 as India looked to reduce the deficit. He counter-attacked England, making a mockery of seamers. Although he fell short of what could have been a game-changing hundred, his 91-run knock exhibited Pujara's class.