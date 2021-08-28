Sania Mirza and Christina McHale reach doubles final at Cleveland

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 05:44 pm

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Christina McHale sailed into the women's doubles final of the Cleveland Championships. The duo enjoyed a straight-set victory over Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison 7-6(5), 6-2 in the semi-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland. Sania and McHale took one hour and 23 minutes to seal the deal. Here are the details.

Women's doubles

Sania and McHale to face top seeds Shuko Aoyama-Ena Shibahara

The unseeded Sania and McHale will next face top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan for the title. The two players have been in impressive form and reached the final without dropping a set in their previous two games. Top seeds Aoyama and Shibahara overcame fourth seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers 7-6, 1-6, 10-7.

Wimbledon

2021 Wimbledon: Sania had faced early exits

In 2021 Wimbledon, Sania, and Rohan Bopanna were ousted in the round of 16 in mixed doubles. They were beaten 6-3, 3-6, 9-11 by Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer. In women's doubles, Sania and her partner Mattek-Sands were ousted in the second round. They were beaten by Elina Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova.

US Open

Sania received a wildcard for the 2021 US Open

Earlier this month, Sania got a wildcard for the US Open. Sania will be teaming up with Coco Vandeweghe in the event as she comes looking for her seventh Grand Slam title. Sania has lifted three Grand Slam women's doubles titles and three mixed doubles honors. She can win her second US Open women's doubles crown.

Information

Sania and McHale have been doing well in the tourney

Sania and her partner beat Andreea Mitu and Oksana Kalashnikova in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-2). In the quarters, they beat the third-seeded pair of Zhang Shuai and Lucie Hradecka by a 6-3, 6-3 margin. And now they won another match in straight sets.