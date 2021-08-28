Abu Dhabi T10: Faf du Plessis to lead Bangla Tigers

Faf du Plessis named captain and icon of Bangla Tigers

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has singed up for the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Bangla Tigers have named him the captain and icon ahead of the tournament's fifth edition. The Abu Dhabi T10 league is set to be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 2. Here are further details.

Statement

Here is what Faf said

"It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league," Faf said in a release. "It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heart-warming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting formats."

Career

A look at his career

Faf has represented South Africa in 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is. He has smashed 5,507 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 47.47. The tally includes 12 hundreds, 35 fifties, and a career-best score of 185. Faf has also racked up 4,163 Test runs at 40.02 (10 hundreds). He owns 1,528 runs at 35.53 in the shortest format.

Return

Faf returns after two months

Faf recently returned to the field after a gap of over two months. He was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League after suffering a concussion during a match. He was injured following a collision with his Quetta Gladiators team-mate Mohammad Hasnain. After recovering, he led St Lucia Kings against Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League on Friday.

Details

A look at other details

Bangla Tigers failed to make the playoffs in the previous edition. Faf's appointment could improve their results this time. The Abu Dhabi T10 league will be held in November-December this year. Interestingly, the UAE will also host the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup this year. Dubai could also host a new T20 franchise league in January-February.