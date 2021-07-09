2021 Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Statistical preview

Ashleigh Barty can win her second career Grand Slam crown

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty is also set to take on eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the final of the 2021 Wimbledon on Saturday. Barty is aiming to win a second Grand Slam crown and a maiden one at Wimbledon. Pliskova, who has reached her second Slam final, is hoping to win a maiden title. Here's the statistical analysis.

Barty

Barty has a 32-7 win-loss record in 2021

Barty has had a decent 2021 campaign, winning 32 matches in all competitions, besides losing on seven occasions. Her record at the Grand Slams in 2021 reads as 10-2. She had earlier lost in the quarter-finals of 2021 Australian Open and the second round of the 2021 French Open. Barty is aiming to win a fourth title in 2021 as well.

Grand Slams

A look at these two players' record at Slams

Pliskova has a win-loss record of 72-35 at Grand Slams. She has a 17-8 record at Wimbledon. Pliskova has gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Meanwhile, Barty has an 11-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. She has a 47-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She has gone past the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon.

Information

Pliskova has reached her second final in 2021

Pliskova has reached her second final in 2021. Earlier, she was the runner-up at the Italian Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. She has a win-loss record of 21-12 in 2021. At the Slams, she has a win-loss record of 9-2 in 2021.

Records

Ashleigh Barty can smash these records by winning 2021 Wimbledon

Barty is aiming to be the first women's champion from Australia to win the title after Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. Notably, Barty can become just the third winner from Australia to win Wimbledon in the Open Era after Margaret Court and Goolagong (two occasions). She can become only the fourth women's singles champion in Wimbledon history (including the Amateur era).

Do you know?

Another new champion for the fourth time running

Wimbledon will witness a new champion for the fourth successive time. After Serena Williams' double win in 2015 and 2016, Wimbledon has seen Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, and Simona Halep win the next three editions. The event wasn't held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Do you know?

Pliskova can become third Czech player to bag the title

Pliskova can become just the third player from the Czech Republic to win the title (Amateur and Open era). She can join the likes of Jana Novotna (1998) and Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014) to win the honor.

Information

Barty leads in head-to-head meetings

The two players have met on seven occasions in their careers so far. Barty has a 5-2 advantage over Pliskova. The Aussie star has won the last three meetings, including their quarters meet in Stuttgart this year.