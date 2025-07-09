Lucid's EV breaks range record, drives 1,205km on one charge
What's the story
American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Motors has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an EV on a single charge. The record-breaking feat was achieved by a Grand Touring version of the company's flagship Air sedan. The car covered an impressive distance of 1,205km from St. Moritz in Switzerland to Munich in Germany, showcasing the potential of its technology and proving that all-electric vehicles are indeed the future of long-distance travel.
Technological prowess
Lucid has designed all of its own powertrain components
Lucid Motors has designed all of its own powertrain components, optimizing size and weight to maximize range for battery capacity. The company had previously revealed that the 2025 model of its most affordable Air Pure achieved an energy efficiency rate of 8km per kWh, making it the most efficient car in the world. This same technology is present in all four current versions of the Lucid Air, including the record-setting Grand Touring.
Journey specifics
Grand Touring model drove longer than its EPA-rated range
The record-breaking journey was undertaken by entrepreneur Umit Sabanci, who drove the Lucid Air Grand Touring from St. Moritz to Munich on a single charge. The EPA-rated range of the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring is 824km, one of the best in the industry. However, with Sabanci's driving skills and Lucid's technology, the car managed to go an astonishing extra 381km while being monitored by a team from Guinness World Records.