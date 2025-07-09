Lucid's EV breaks range record, drives 1,205km on one charge

Technological prowess

Lucid has designed all of its own powertrain components

Lucid Motors has designed all of its own powertrain components, optimizing size and weight to maximize range for battery capacity. The company had previously revealed that the 2025 model of its most affordable Air Pure achieved an energy efficiency rate of 8km per kWh, making it the most efficient car in the world. This same technology is present in all four current versions of the Lucid Air, including the record-setting Grand Touring.