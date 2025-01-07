What's the story

Sony and Honda have officially launched their joint venture electric vehicle (EV), the Afeela in the US.

Unveiled at a press conference at CES 2025, the EV marks a major milestone in the five-year development journey of this innovative project.

The Afeela is now up for pre-order in two variants: the Afeela 1 Origin at $89,900 (roughly ₹77 lakh) and the higher-end Afeela 1 Signature at $102,900 (approximately ₹88 lakh).