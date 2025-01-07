Sony and Honda's first electric car—Afeela—launched at $90,000: Check features
What's the story
Sony and Honda have officially launched their joint venture electric vehicle (EV), the Afeela in the US.
Unveiled at a press conference at CES 2025, the EV marks a major milestone in the five-year development journey of this innovative project.
The Afeela is now up for pre-order in two variants: the Afeela 1 Origin at $89,900 (roughly ₹77 lakh) and the higher-end Afeela 1 Signature at $102,900 (approximately ₹88 lakh).
Advanced features
Afeela EV offers advanced in-car features
Both variants of the Afeela come with a free three-year subscription to a host of advanced in-car features. These include Sony Honda Mobility's Level 2+ driver assist and an AI-powered personal assistant.
As of now, pre-orders are only open for California residents who can book their spot with a refundable deposit of $200 (roughly ₹15,000).
The company hasn't revealed when the vehicle will be available in other states.
Performance specs
Afeela EV boasts impressive range and charging support
The Afeela EV comes with an impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 483km. It also supports Tesla's Supercharger network, further improving its charging capabilities.
The vehicle comes in a single paint option, "Core Black."
The premium Signature trim will be delivered starting 2026, while customers going for the more affordable Origin model will have to wait until 2027.
Design details
Afeela EV's design and tech features
The latest prototype of the Afeela, which Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno described as "near final," features a unique design that borrows elements from Tesla and the Lucid Air.
The vehicle has screens across the dashboard, 40 sensors and cameras for semi-autonomous driving assistance, all-wheel drive, and the potential integration of augmented reality (AR) and "virtual worlds" into the driving experience.
Tech demo
Afeela EV's voice command feature
During the presentation, Mizuno also showed a voice command feature that let him summon the vehicle on stage using his phone. However, it is still not clear if this will be a part of the final production model.
Notably, this is Sony's first foray into the automotive sector, making them potential competitors against established players in the luxury EV market.