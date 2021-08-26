Lucid Air Dream Edition to be sold in two versions

Variants of Lucid Air Dream Edition revealed

US-based Lucid Motors has announced that the exclusive launch model of its Air sedan, known as the Air Dream Edition, will be up for grabs in two versions: Performance and Range. The car was unveiled last year. It has a futuristic look, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and is fueled by an electric powertrain that allows for a top-speed of 270km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in three color options

The Lucid Air Dream Edition has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a full-width chrome trim with headlights embedded in it, a full-width taillight, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19/21-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires. It is available in three shades: Stellar White, Infinite Black, and Eureka Gold.

Interiors

A flat-bottom steering wheel and 21-speaker sound system are offered

The Lucid Air Dream Edition has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring a 'Glass Canopy' roof, a 21-speaker sound system, Graphite Gray/Ceramic-colored Nappa leather upholstery with Alcantara inserts, Silvered Eucalyptus wood trim, and a flat-bottom 2-spoke steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with an AI assistant. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and 'DreamDrive' driver assistance system ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

The Performance variant can sprint from 0-97km/h in 2.5 seconds

Lucid Air Dream Edition's Performance variant offers more power and acceleration, while the Range trim maximizes driving range. The former generates 1,111hp/999Nm and hits 97km/h in 2.5 seconds, while the latter makes 933hp/999Nm and accelerates from 0-97km/h in 2.7 seconds. Both have a top-speed of 270km/h. They are expected to deliver a range of more than 724km and 805km, respectively.

Information

Lucid Air Dream Edition: Pricing and availability

Both variants of the Lucid Air Dream Edition are priced at $169,000 (around Rs. 1.25 crore) in the US. The company will reach out to reservation holders regarding which variant they want and the car will be delivered to them later this year.