Benefits of up to Rs. 90,000 on Nissan KICKS SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 01:09 pm

In an attempt to increase sales, Japanese automaker Nissan is offering attractive benefits on its KICKS SUV in India. The deals are valid till the end of this month or until the stocks last. They can be availed in the form of a cash discount, exchange bonus, online booking bonus, and a special rate of interest (ROI). Here are more details.

Benefits

A detailed look at the offers and benefits

Nissan KICKS can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 70,000 (via NIC-enabled dealerships), and a special 7.99% ROI. Buyers can also avail Rs. 5,000 off if they book the SUV through the brand's website. On the occasion of Onam, customers in Kerala would get benefits worth Rs. 90,000 and a 2gm gold coin.

Exteriors

The car sports LED headlights and a chrome-surrounded grille

Nissan KICKS has a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,673mm and a ground clearance of 210mm.

Information

It is offered with two engine options

Nissan KICKS runs on a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle houses an 8.0-inch infotainment console

Nissan KICKS has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, the Nissan KICKS starts at Rs. 9.5 lakh for the base 1.5 XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the range-topping 1.3 Turbo XV Pre CVT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).