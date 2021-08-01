Over 6,000 bookings for the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV in India

In a proud moment for Czech automaker SKODA, its bestselling KUSHAQ compact SUV has received over 6,000 bookings in India since its launch in June. The car has also aided the company in registering a 234% increase in sales during the July 2021 period as compared to the same month last year. Here are more details.

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a rugged design, featuring a large butterfly grille, a faux air dam, a silvered skid plate, a muscular hood, sleek LED headlamps, and C-shaped taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a length of 4,225mm.

The SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 115.5hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that generates 149.5hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin made of soft-touch materials, that features Type-C charging ports, a wireless smartphone charging pad, six speakers, and a twin-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for mySKODA Connect. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ compact SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.59 lakh for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).