Nissan India announces attractive benefits on KICKS SUV

In a bid to boost sales, Japanese automaker Nissan has announced attractive discounts and offers on its KICKS SUV in India. The benefits, valid till the end of this month or until the stocks last, can be availed in the form of cash discount, corporate benefit, exchange bonus, as well as loyalty benefit. Here are more details.

Benefits

A detailed look at the offers

Nissan KICKS is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000 (only through NIC-enabled dealerships), and a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000. Customers can also avail Rs. 5,000 off if they book the car online. For professionals like doctors and chartered accountants, the automaker is providing an additional special offer of Rs. 10,000.

Exteriors

The Nissan KICKS features a sporty-looking body with a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and adjustable LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and a window wiper as well as defogger are present on the rear section.

Information

The car is available with two engine options

The Nissan KICKS is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that delivers 104.5hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The cabin gets dual airbags and automatic climate control

The Nissan KICKS has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, power windows, and rear parking sensors. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The four-wheeler has two airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD for the passengers' safety.

Information

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, the Nissan KICKS carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.49 lakh for the base XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the XV Premium (CVT) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).