Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 11:15 am

Ford has revealed a limited-run version of its GT supercar at the Monterey Car Week in the US. Its bookings will commence in the international markets next year. Called the "GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition," the vehicle sports extensive cosmetic updates both inside and out. It draws power from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine and has a top-speed of 350km/h. Here's our roundup.

Ford GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition has a muscular bonnet with vents, large headlights, and a front splitter as well as a rear diffuser finished in carbon fiber. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and 20-inch wheels. Circular taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car sports a Wimbledon White paintwork and a triple racing stripe over-the-roof.

Ford GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition is powered by a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that generates 656hp/746Nm. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-160km/h in six seconds, and has a top-speed of 350km/h.

Ford GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition has a 2-seater cabin, featuring A-pillars, door sills, and a center console finished in carbon fiber, blue Alcantara seats with silver stitching, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Ebony Alcantara. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice command support. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

In the US, the Ford GT '64 Prototype Heritage Edition is expected to carry a slight premium over the standard model which starts at $500,000 (around Rs. 3.7 crore). Its bookings will start from January 2022.