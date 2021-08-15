Simple One debuts with 236km range and Rs. 1,09,999 price-tag

Taking on rivals like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and the newly-announced Ola S1, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched its Simple One electric scooter. It offers a sporty design, a touchscreen rider's display, and a boot space of 30-liter. The e-scooter also boasts a range of up to 236km per charge and a top-speed of 105km/h, both under "ideal driving conditions." Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a kerb weight of 110kg

The Simple One e-scooter features an angular profile with a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat, and air winglets as well as foils for improved aerodynamics. It tips the scales at 110kg. The vehicle has a full-LED lighting setup, 12-inch wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for navigation and 4G connectivity. It is offered in four color options.

Specifications

The two-wheeler gets a top-speed of 105km/h

The Simple One packs a 7kW electric motor and a 4.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates around 6hp of maximum power and 72Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter can sprint from 0-40km/h in 2.95 seconds, has a top-speed of 105km/h, and a range of up to 236km. It also gets Eco, Ride, Dash, and Sonic ride modes.

Safety

It sports a 200mm front disc brake

The Simple One gets a 200mm front disc brake and a 190mm rear disc brake. As per the company, these brakes are "high-performance patented CBS brakes." The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a symmetrically mounted progressive mono-shock unit on the rear end. The e-scooter also provides vehicle tracking, geo fencing, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Pocket-pinch

Simple One electric scooter: Pricing and availability

The Simple One carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the electric scooter are currently live on the company's website against a token amount of Rs. 1,947. Simple Energy aims to launch the vehicle in 75 cities across 13 states in the coming months. Over 300 'Simple Loop' fast-chargers will also be set up in the country.