Booking amount for Simple One e-scooter set at Rs. 1,947

Aug 12, 2021

Simple Energy will launch its Simple One electric scooter in India on August 15. The vehicle's bookings will commence on the same day via the company's official website from 5pm onwards. The booking amount is set at Rs. 1,947. As for the highlights, it will have a futuristic design and shall deliver a maximum range of 240km per charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter will have a 30-liter storage compartment

The Simple One electric scooter will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a 30-liter storage compartment beneath it, a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and a 'smart stand.' It will get an all-LED lighting setup, black wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for navigation and 4G connectivity. The vehicle will weigh less than 110kg.

Information

It will accelerate from 0-60km/h in 3.6 seconds

Simple One will pack an electric motor and an IP68-rated 4.8kW Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup will allow the vehicle to hit a top-speed of around 100km/h and deliver a range of 240km/charge in Eco mode. It will also sprint from 0-60km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Safety

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Simple One electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Four riding modes will also be offered. Suspension duties on the vehicle are likely to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Simple One e-scooter will be priced at around Rs. 1.1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries will commence in metro cities from early next year. Over 300 'Simple Loop' fast-chargers will be set up across the country in the coming months.