Simple One e-scooter to offer 30-liter storage and fast-charging support

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 12:10 am

Simple Energy aims to set up over 300 fast-chargers in India

Simple Energy will launch its Simple One electric scooter in India on August 15. Speaking to ZigWheels, the company has revealed that the two-wheeler will have the largest-in-segment under-seat storage capacity of 30-liter. A fast-charger setup called Simple Loop, which claims to charge the battery for up to 2.5km in 60 seconds, will also be launched. Here are more details.

Design

The e-scooter will have 4G connectivity and a 'smart stand'

The Simple One electric scooter will have a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a headlamp-mounted front apron, a 'smart stand,' and a flat footboard. The vehicle will sport an all-LED lighting setup, designer wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with support for 4G connectivity as well as navigation. The two-wheeler will tip the scales at less than 110kg.

Information

It will deliver a maximum range of 240km

The Simple One will house an IP68-rated 4.8kW Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor. The setup will allow the scooter to accelerate from 0-60km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit a top-speed of around 100km/h. It will deliver a range of 240km/charge in Eco mode.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Simple One electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It will also offer four riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are expected to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Simple One: Pricing and availability

In India, the Simple One will sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and its deliveries will start in metro cities from early-2022. More than 300 Simple Loop fast-chargers will also be deployed across India in the coming months.