Simple Energy to launch Mark 2 e-scooter on August 15

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has announced that its flagship e-scooter - codenamed 'Mark 2' - will be launched in India on August 15. The two-wheeler is expected to offer a minimalist yet futuristic design and pack a 4.8kWh Lithium-ion battery that will deliver a range of up to 240km in Economy mode. It will also offer a top-speed of 100km/h. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter will sport an IP67-rated instrument console

Simple Energy's Mark 2 was spotted testing last month. As per the leaked images, it will have a streamlined design with a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, and a large footboard. It will offer an IP67-rated touchscreen unit with support for navigation, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity. The e-scooter will also have an all-LED setup for lighting and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It will offer a range of up to 240km

Simple Energy Mark 2 will likely be powered by a mid-drive motor and a removable 4.8kWh battery. The vehicle is touted to have a top-speed of 100km/h and a range of up to 240km per charge. It will sprint from 0-50km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Safety

It will offer three riding modes

On the safety front, the Simple Energy Mark 2 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

Simple Energy Mark 2: Pricing and availability

As part of its Series A funding round, Simple Energy is looking to raise $15 million by the third quarter of this year. The company has said the Mark 2 will be priced at around Rs. 1.10-1.20 lakh and will be initially available in Bengaluru.