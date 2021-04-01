-
Simple Energy should launch its Mark 2 electric scooter in India later this year.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it shall have a large flat footboard, blacked-out wheels, a long seat, and a full-LED setup for lighting.
Here are more details.
Design
The scooter will come with full-LED lighting
Simple Energy Mark 2 will have a streamlined design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a long flat-type seat, a large footboard, an all-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out wheels.
It will pack an IP67-rated touchscreen console with support for Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, as well as navigation. The company claims that the scooter will offer the largest luggage storage in the segment.
Information
It shall run on a 9.4hp electric powertrain
Simple Energy Mark 2 will pack a single electric motor and a 4.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain shall generate 9.4hp of maximum power and 72Nm of torque. The vehicle will have a maximum range of 240km per charge and a top-speed of 103km/h.
Safety
It will offer three riding modes
To ensure, the safety of the rider, the Simple Energy Mark 2 shall be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It will also offer three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.
Suspension duties on the electric scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
Simple Energy Mark 2: Pricing and availability
Production of the Simple Energy Mark 2 should begin in June while the deliveries are likely to commence in September. It should cost around Rs. 1.10 lakh and take on rivals like Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak Electric.