British automaker Triumph has launched its 2021 Bonneville range of motorbikes in India. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.95 lakh and includes six models, namely, Street Twin, Street Twin Gold Line, T100, T120, T120 Black, and the Speedmaster. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have an eye-catching look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Bike #1, #2 Street Twin and Street Twin Gold Line

The standard 2021 Street Twin and Street Twin Gold Line are identical in terms of overall design and specifications. However, the latter is limited to just 30 units in India. It has a Matte Sapphire Black paintwork, a Triumph heritage logo, new panels, hand-painted gold lining, and gold pinstripe on the wheels. The bike runs on a BS6-compliant 900cc engine that generates 64.1hp/80Nm.

Bike #3 Bonneville T100

The Bonneville T100 has an old-school look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a LED taillight, and wire-spoke wheels. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, twin-cylinder engine that makes 65hp of power at 7,400rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm at 3,750rpm. Disc brakes on both the wheels as well as dual-channel ABS ensure the rider's safety.

Bike #4, #5 Bonneville T120 and T120 Black

The Bonneville T120 and T120 Black have a sloping fuel tank, semi-digital instrument console, a flat-type seat, and spoked aluminium wheels. The bikes are powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 80hp at 6,550rpm and a peak torque of 105Nm at 3,500rpm. For safety, disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS are available.

Bike #6 Bonneville Speedmaster

The Bonneville Speedmaster comes with a long handle, a split seat, a semi-digital instrument console, a lengthy exhaust, and spoked wheels. It draws power from a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm. The bike has disc brakes on both the wheels as well as dual-channel ABS for improved handling.

Pocket-pinch 2021 Triumph Bonneville range: Pricing