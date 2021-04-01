-
2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin launched at Rs. 7.95 lakhLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 02:50 pm
British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2021 version of its Bonneville Street Twin model in India at Rs. 7.95 lakh.
The bike sports certain cosmetic updates, including new cast wheels and a redesigned bench seat. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike has a semi-digital instrument console
The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin comes with updated side panels, a fuel tank badge, a brushed aluminium headlight bracket, an upswept exhaust, and a new bench seat.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels with machined spoke detailing.
Information
It runs on a 64hp, 900cc engine
The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin draws power from a BS6-compliant 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 64.1hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Safety
Dual-channel ABS allows for better handling
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment on the rear end.
Information
2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin: Pricing
In India, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.95 lakh, making it Rs. 50,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. It comes with a service interval of 16,000km (or 12 months).